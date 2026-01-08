Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 3.40%, NIFTY Crashes 1.01%
Nifty Metal index closed down 3.40% at 11132 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 6.23%, Jindal Stainless Ltd shed 5.75% and Jindal Steel Ltd fell 5.69%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 9.24% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 2.89% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 2.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.01% to close at 25876.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.92% to close at 84180.96 today.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:00 PM IST