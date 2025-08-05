Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.83%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 0.83% at 21970.15 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Biocon Ltd shed 2.63%, Abbott India Ltd dropped 2.18% and Divis Laboratories Ltd slipped 1.24%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.47% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 0.72% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.30% to close at 24649.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.38% to close at 80710.25 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY; Gautam Adani steps down as executive chairman

Adani Ports Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY; Gautam Adani steps down as executive chairman

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon