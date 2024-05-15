Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.76%

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.76% at 10090.3 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 6.34%, Coal India Ltd jumped 4.27% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 3.55%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 109.00% over last one year compared to the 21.40% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.42% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.08% to close at 22200.55 while the SENSEX has slid 0.16% to close at 72987.03 today.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

