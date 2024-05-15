Business Standard
Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore
Net profit of Deep Industries declined 50.01% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 123.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 426.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119.66103.46 16 426.99341.34 25 OPM %31.6140.57 -37.3338.24 - PBDT46.1344.28 4 186.58136.56 37 PBT39.0835.33 11 152.21106.96 42 NP36.1272.26 -50 123.85116.00 7
First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

