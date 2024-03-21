Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 3.51%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 3.51% at 8934.85 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose 6.98%, REC Ltd added 6.44% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 5.54%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 99.00% over last one year compared to the 28.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 3.00% and Nifty Metal index gained 2.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.79% to close at 22011.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.75% to close at 72641.19 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

INR Appreciates On Firm Trend In Equities; Dollar Weakness Overseas

Hong Kong Market climbs as Fed maintains 2024 policy easing path

China Market ends edge lower

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from India Ratings &amp; Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon