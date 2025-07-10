Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 0.80% at 7035.6 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank dropped 1.38%, Bank of India fell 1.29% and Indian Bank shed 1.18%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 4.24% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.79% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.47% to close at 25355.25 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 83190.28 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

Universal Cables receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

