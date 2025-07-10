Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was almost unchanged on the week to stand at Rs 38.21 lakh crore as on July 4, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was also unchanged on the week to Rs 49.22 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 2.6% so far while the reserve money has edged up 1.9%.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

