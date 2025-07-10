Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales04.20 -100 OPM %0-0.95 -PBDT0.110.25 -56 PBT0.110.22 -50 NP0.11-0.59 LP

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

