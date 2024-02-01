Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.11% at 6466.45 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 6.69%, Indian Overseas Bank added 6.01% and UCO Bank rose 5.16%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 71.00% over last one year compared to the 23.17% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.09% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.13% to close at 21697.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 71645.3 today.