Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.41%

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.41% at 801.25 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 4.75%, Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.98% and Lodha Developers Ltd fell 1.71%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 1.75% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.67% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.36% to close at 24032.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.33% to close at 77017.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end in red as rupee hits record low; volatility rises

Indices end in red as rupee hits record low; volatility rises

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 185.76% in the March 2026 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 185.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 37.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 37.23% in the March 2026 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the March 2026 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the March 2026 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2026 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListWho is Claire MazumdarGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance