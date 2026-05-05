Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.41%
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.41% at 801.25 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 4.75%, Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.98% and Lodha Developers Ltd fell 1.71%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 1.75% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.67% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.36% to close at 24032.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.33% to close at 77017.79 today.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST