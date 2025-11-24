Monday, November 24, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.05%

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.05% at 887 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 6.50%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.39% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.23%. The Nifty Realty index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.58% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.42% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.42% to close at 25959.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.39% to close at 84900.71 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 331 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,000 level

ITI surges on bargain hunting

British Pound net speculative shorts fall

PTC India Financial Services appoints director

IL JIN (an Amber subsidiary) acquires further stake in Unitronics

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

