Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.74%

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.74% at 839.35 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 6.94%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.75% and DLF Ltd fell 4.10%. The Nifty Realty index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 5.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.84% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 23045.25 while the SENSEX is down 0.16% to close at 76171.08 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

EFC (I) allots 4.97 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Yasho Industries raises Rs 125 cr via preferential allotment of shares

Jubilant FoodWorks drops after Q3 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 496 cr

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.39% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

