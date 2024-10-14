Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.61%

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.61% at 1057.35 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd added 5.02%, Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.10% and Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 3.48%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 73.00% over last one year compared to the 27.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.27% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.66% to close at 25127.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.73% to close at 81973.05 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

