TBO Tek standalone net profit declines 27.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 144.25 croreNet profit of TBO Tek declined 27.49% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 144.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales144.25141.95 2 OPM %6.219.36 -PBDT18.2621.75 -16 PBT13.4117.61 -24 NP9.8413.57 -27
