Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 39.28% in the September 2025 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 39.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 796.96 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 39.28% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 796.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 799.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales796.96799.48 0 OPM %18.9716.64 -PBDT133.88113.10 18 PBT69.1249.30 40 NP49.8935.82 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suryo Foods & Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 49.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 49.88% in the September 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 169.09% in the September 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 169.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon