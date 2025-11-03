VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 39.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 796.96 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics rose 39.28% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 796.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 799.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales796.96799.48 0 OPM %18.9716.64 -PBDT133.88113.10 18 PBT69.1249.30 40 NP49.8935.82 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content