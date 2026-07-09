Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.54%
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.54% at 906.95 today. The index has gained 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd added 6.91%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 6.22% and Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.53%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 6.00% over last one year compared to the 5.94% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.09% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 23962.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.31% to close at 76741.82 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:05 PM IST