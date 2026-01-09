Friday, January 09, 2026 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.26%

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.26% at 874 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.94%, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 3.50% and DLF Ltd dropped 3.11%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.17% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.15% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.75% to close at 25683.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.72% to close at 83576.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

