Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.83%

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.83% at 1053.4 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 5.08%, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 3.49% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 2.86%. The Nifty Realty index is up 89.00% over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.48% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.33% to close at 25235.9 while the SENSEX added 0.28% to close at 82365.77 today.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

