Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 17155.83 croreNet profit of Hyundai Motor India rose 14.31% to Rs 1572.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1375.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 17155.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16960.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17155.8316960.80 1 OPM %14.1613.00 -PBDT2643.482368.39 12 PBT2125.961849.85 15 NP1572.261375.47 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content