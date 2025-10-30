Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 4.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 658.12 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 4.29% to Rs 344.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 360.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 658.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 571.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales658.12571.30 15 OPM %65.2765.53 -PBDT464.33493.48 -6 PBT455.51486.05 -6 NP344.64360.10 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content