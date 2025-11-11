PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of PCS Technology rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %-377.78-512.50 -PBDT0.630.48 31 PBT0.550.43 28 NP0.390.30 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content