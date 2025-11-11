Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 83.98 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 5.94% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 83.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.9893.05 -10 OPM %8.597.10 -PBDT7.037.19 -2 PBT6.086.39 -5 NP4.434.71 -6
