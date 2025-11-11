Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 1670.76 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 19.78% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 1670.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1297.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1670.761297.95 29 OPM %7.213.78 -PBDT124.17102.35 21 PBT79.8559.15 35 NP53.8967.18 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content