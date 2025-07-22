Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 7.77 crore

Net loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.7718.75 -59 OPM %-32.3036.21 -PBDT-2.366.85 PL PBT-3.615.50 PL NP-3.614.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Indices close flat amid cautious sentiment ahead of U.S. trade deal deadline

Indices close flat amid cautious sentiment ahead of U.S. trade deal deadline

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.27%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon