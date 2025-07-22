Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 36.11 crore

Net loss of E2E Networks reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.1141.33 -13 OPM %29.1165.98 -PBDT23.6824.25 -2 PBT-3.7513.55 PL NP-2.8410.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

