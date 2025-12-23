Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 380.94 crore

Net profit of Vidya Wires rose 26.05% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 380.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 363.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales380.94363.99 5 OPM %4.093.82 -PBDT15.2811.51 33 PBT14.5110.80 34 NP10.508.33 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Vardhman Special Steels to invest Rs 475 crore for new steel forgings capacity in Ludhiana

Vardhman Special Steels to invest Rs 475 crore for new steel forgings capacity in Ludhiana

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Ambuja, Orient Cement climb after merger plan, ACC slips

Ambuja, Orient Cement climb after merger plan, ACC slips

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon