Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 380.94 croreNet profit of Vidya Wires rose 26.05% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 380.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 363.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales380.94363.99 5 OPM %4.093.82 -PBDT15.2811.51 33 PBT14.5110.80 34 NP10.508.33 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content