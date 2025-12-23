Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Holiday-Shortened Week and Note Auctions

U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Holiday-Shortened Week and Note Auctions

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Treasuries extended the downward move seen during last Friday's session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.8 bps to 4.16%.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday as investors prepared for the holiday-shortened week which includes a number of major note auctions.

The 10-year Treasury yield the benchmark for U.S. government borrowing was up by more than 1 basis point, reaching 4.165%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note rose by more than 2 basis points to 3.507%. The 30-year bond yield, meanwhile, increased a basis point to 4.83%.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Extend Gains on Tech Rally; Gold Hits Record High

U.S. Stocks Extend Gains on Tech Rally; Gold Hits Record High

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Vardhman Special Steels to invest Rs 475 crore for new steel forgings capacity in Ludhiana

Vardhman Special Steels to invest Rs 475 crore for new steel forgings capacity in Ludhiana

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon