Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Soma Papers hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 173 crore in Punjab

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Soma Papers & Industries was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 135.55 after the company announced that its subsidiary KS Smart Solutions has been awarded a project worth Rs 172.65 crore by the School Education Department, Government of Punjab.

The project involves the deployment and commissioning of IT infrastructure across government educational institutions in the State of Punjab, comprising 23,846 mid-level desktop computing systems and 23,207 line-interactive UPS systems, along with associated installation and system readiness activities at designated locations.

Under the project, KS Smart is responsible for supply, installation, configuration, commissioning and warranty support of the systems in accordance with the technical specifications, statutory requirements and government procurement guidelines.

 

The project follows an OEM-verified framework with traceable device identification, configuration integrity and prescribed quality standards.

Through this engagement, KS Smart will support the States digital education initiatives by enabling reliable, standardized and scalable computing infrastructure across schools.

The project has to be completed by April 2026.

KS Smart Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Soma Papers & Industries.

Soma Papers & Industries manufactures and markets coated papers & boards, fluorescent papers and self-copy papers. The company exports fluorescent papers to southeast Asian countries. They have also started selling copier paper under the brand 'Soma'.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

