Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 146.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.53% to Rs 38.11 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 146.99% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.53% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.79% to Rs 5.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.59% to Rs 113.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.1117.36 120 113.4973.89 54 OPM %1.550.63 -0.891.80 - PBDT3.171.20 164 9.694.51 115 PBT2.741.08 154 7.954.39 81 NP2.050.83 147 5.933.28 81
