Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 72.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 108.53 crore
Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 72.07% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 108.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.44% to Rs 41.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 539.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales108.53109.30 -1 539.12474.33 14 OPM %7.6216.89 -13.7713.48 - PBDT10.5319.39 -46 85.1168.25 25 PBT3.3812.37 -73 55.5440.77 36 NP2.559.13 -72 41.5230.21 37
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

