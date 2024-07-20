Business Standard
Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 49.07% to Rs 44.84 crore
Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 44.43% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.07% to Rs 44.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.8430.08 49 OPM %27.4527.86 -PBDT12.298.38 47 PBT10.707.67 40 NP8.295.74 44
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

