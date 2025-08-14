Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 37.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 223.72 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 37.34% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 223.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales223.72202.81 10 OPM %14.8817.64 -PBDT24.9932.41 -23 PBT17.2728.10 -39 NP13.0720.86 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content