Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit declines 52.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 337.12 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 52.33% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 337.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales337.12336.55 0 OPM %10.7614.17 -PBDT29.8243.59 -32 PBT14.3230.15 -53 NP10.7522.55 -52
