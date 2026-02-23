RailTel Corp gains after bagging Rs 1,136-cr Maharashtra contract

RailTel Corporation of India rises 1.87% to Rs 330.30 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 1,136.18 crore.

RailTel, in consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, has been selected as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the modernization of offices of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps under the Government of Maharashtra.

As per the letter of intent (LoI), the accepted rate is Rs 24.75 per page. The average number of pages scanned annually over the past five years, as per the Request for Proposal (RFP), stood at 9.18 crore pages. Based on this volume, the estimated financial impact over the five-year contract period is approximately Rs 1,136.18 crore.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

