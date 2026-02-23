Stallion acquires land for proposed HFO manufacturing plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) has received approval from RIICO for allotment of land for its proposed Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing plant at the RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhalliya, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The company plans to invest approximately Rs 200 crore in the project with start of work planned in 2027.

The project will also be eligible for incentives under RIPS-2024, including capex linked benefits that, through a combination of subsidies such as SGST-linked incentives, capital and performance-linked support, interest subvention, and employment-linked benefits.

