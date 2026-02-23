Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion acquires land for proposed HFO manufacturing plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Stallion acquires land for proposed HFO manufacturing plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) has received approval from RIICO for allotment of land for its proposed Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing plant at the RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhalliya, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The company plans to invest approximately Rs 200 crore in the project with start of work planned in 2027.

The project will also be eligible for incentives under RIPS-2024, including capex linked benefits that, through a combination of subsidies such as SGST-linked incentives, capital and performance-linked support, interest subvention, and employment-linked benefits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Morepen Lab secures multi-year order of Rs 825 cr under CDMO segment

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Risk-off wave hits crypto after Trump's tariff move; Bitcoin dips near $64k

Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

Delphi World Money reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

