RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85 crore in Q3 FY26, down 5.21%, compared with Rs 89.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 20.22% to Rs 829.86 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 690.25 crore in Q3 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 22.47 crore (down 32.90%), expenses on project was at Rs 54514 crore (up 33.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 58.56 crore (up 3.79% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from telecom services increased 3.43% to Rs 349.54 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 337.92 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 563.91 crore, up 31.23% YoY.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia network, to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. It is a "Navratna" PSU of the Government of India. At present, RailTel's network passes through around 6,000 stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News