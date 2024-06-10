Railtel Corp rises on bagging work order worth Rs 81 crore

Railtel Corporation of India advanced 2.72% to Rs 389 after the firm received work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated worth Rs 81.45 crore.

The project is to be executed by 31 August 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure and the operation and maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA.