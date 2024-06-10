PTC India slides as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 91 cr

PTC India declined 2.89% to Rs 203.50 after its consolidated net profit from continuing operations slipped 28.04% to Rs 91.32 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 126.91 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 150.87 crore in Q4 FY24, down 18.67% as against Rs 185.51 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 20.48 crore during the quarter.

The total volume climbed 10% to 18.02 billion units (BU) in the fourth quarter as compared to 16.39 billion units (BU) recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.80 for the financial year ended 2024.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit tumbled 46.63% to Rs 82.90 crore on 1.84% fall in revenue to Rs 3216.24 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The core margin for Q4FY24 was at Rs 52.96 crore as compared to Rs 47.73 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 11%.

For FY24, the companys consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 427.27 crore as against Rs 423.29 crore posted in FY23. Revenue grew by 7.82% YoY to Rs 16439.37 crore in FY24.

Dr. Rajib K Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC India, said, " Our strong performance across diverse market segments reinforces PTC's role as a pivotal force in the Indian power sector. By enhancing our core margin and expanding our trading volumes, we continue to deliver value to our stakeholders and drive sustainable growth.

PTC India is principally engaged in trading of power. PTC holds Category I license from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the highest category with permission to trade unlimited volumes.

Revenue from operations declined 2.36% year on year to Rs 3,371.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.