Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies has announced the commencement of delivery of a significant number of Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) to the Indian Army. This contract marks a major milestone for AXISCADES, as the company begins the delivery of these systems, which are the first of their kind to be inducted into the Indian Defence Forces.
The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India, the MPCDS is compact, portable, and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometres.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon