AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

AXISCADES Technologies has announced the commencement of delivery of a significant number of Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) to the Indian Army. This contract marks a major milestone for AXISCADES, as the company begins the delivery of these systems, which are the first of their kind to be inducted into the Indian Defence Forces.

The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India, the MPCDS is compact, portable, and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometres.

