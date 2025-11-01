Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 191.01 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 26.66% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 191.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales191.01152.20 25 OPM %65.7666.70 -PBDT44.9536.29 24 PBT42.7534.95 22 NP33.9726.82 27
