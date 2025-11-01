Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 20.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 303.72 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 20.05% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 303.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales303.72251.06 21 OPM %14.9714.47 -PBDT45.4637.72 21 PBT42.0335.08 20 NP31.4326.18 20
