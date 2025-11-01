Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 646.72 croreNet profit of Affle 3i rose 20.13% to Rs 110.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 646.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 542.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales646.72542.88 19 OPM %22.5920.88 -PBDT167.22138.58 21 PBT135.33113.50 19 NP110.5191.99 20
