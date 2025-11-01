GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.22% to Rs 347.94 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 9.32% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 347.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 387.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales347.94387.55 -10 OPM %17.5713.68 -PBDT58.4451.83 13 PBT42.3637.49 13 NP31.1928.53 9
