Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Slides 3.98%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 7.24% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd fell 3.98% today to trade at Rs 412.75. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.57% to quote at 2852.77. The index is up 7.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd decreased 3.75% and ITI Ltd lost 3.25% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 69.6 % over last one year compared to the 21.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 7.24% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42757 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 491.15 on 28 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.5 on 05 Jun 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesGoogle Lay-offsPAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon