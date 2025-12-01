Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 388.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 1198.20 croreNet loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 388.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 168.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 1198.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1013.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1198.201013.48 18 OPM %64.0660.70 -PBDT587.33430.11 37 PBT294.30168.88 74 NP-388.58168.88 PL
