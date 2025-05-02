Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 490.48% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Rajkamal Synthetics rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 490.48% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1781.82% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.240.21 490 2.070.11 1782 OPM %15.3247.62 -14.49-109.09 - PBDT0.170.09 89 0.280.16 75 PBT0.170.09 89 0.270.15 80 NP0.120.09 33 0.220.15 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content