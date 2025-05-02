Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 324.04 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide declined 20.52% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 324.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.04% to Rs 29.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 1060.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 818.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales324.04236.58 37 1060.71818.11 30 OPM %4.674.87 -5.164.66 - PBDT8.799.59 -8 36.2627.71 31 PBT6.497.46 -13 27.6520.46 35 NP8.4810.67 -21 29.4821.83 35
