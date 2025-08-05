Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 80.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1289.26% to Rs 37.51 croreNet profit of Eureka Industries declined 80.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1289.26% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.512.70 1289 OPM %0.2115.19 -PBDT0.080.41 -80 PBT0.080.41 -80 NP0.080.41 -80
