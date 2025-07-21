Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 246.51 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 11.29% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 246.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.51220.14 12 OPM %12.5513.40 -PBDT24.6224.93 -1 PBT17.8320.32 -12 NP13.5215.24 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

