Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 246.51 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 11.29% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 246.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.51220.14 12 OPM %12.5513.40 -PBDT24.6224.93 -1 PBT17.8320.32 -12 NP13.5215.24 -11
