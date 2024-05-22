Business Standard
Rajshree Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 186.01 crore
Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declined 32.48% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 186.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 763.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales186.01218.01 -15 763.65766.92 0 OPM %15.2027.55 -7.306.79 - PBDT29.0059.00 -51 44.7144.94 -1 PBT23.1053.10 -56 21.0620.73 2 NP15.8023.40 -32 13.76-8.97 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

